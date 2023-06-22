NEW DELHI-born DJ JPeezy has been lighting up the London club scene with his marvellous music and masterful mixing.

Real name Jagpreet Singh, the dynamic DJ has held high-profile residencies across the capital and will be playing at various events throughout the summer, including the Big Bollywood Boat Party next week at Victoria Embankment in central London, along with the afterparty at The Camden.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to discuss his DJing journey and forthcoming Bollywood party with leading promotor Bombay Funkadelic.

Could you tell us what first connected you to DJing?

I always loved music. I was discovered by a DJ recruitment company back home on the basis of a conversation I had with one of their DJs. The year was 1998 and my knowledge of worldwide music was way ahead of its time. They took me on, trained me and rest is history.

What has been the most memorable moment of your DJing journey?

There are so many from DJing for Bollywood actors to winning DJ competitions. But holding residencies in mainstream London clubs where you hardly see Indian DJs, especially an immigrant like me, is a memorable achievement that I won’t forget. I’ve played at Ministry of Sound, Dirty Martini, and many more high profile venues.

How would you describe your DJing style and the kind of music you play?

My style is an open music format, which caters to people from all walks and regions. I can play everything from rock to house, r’n’b and reggaeton. I like taking on challenges, so have also done K-pop and Turkish parties too.

What can we expect from you at the forthcoming Bombay Funkadelic boat party?

A high energy mix of old and new school Bollywood with some of my remixes of popular Hindi film songs.

What is it like working with Bombay Funkadelic?

They are very professional, which I am a fan of. Both Shai Guy (resident DJ) and Jas Bajaj (promoter) have been very welcoming and even though I have only done a few gigs with them, I feel like I have worked with them for a while.

How much of a DJ set do you plan beforehand?

Here is a thing about me – I never plan a set. I always look at my audience and play accordingly.

Do you have go-to songs that always get a great response?

Every crowd is different. What might work in one party doesn’t mean it will work well in another. At the moment my deep house remix of Kesariya is getting great feedback on the floor.

Do you ever feel pressure while DJing?

In the beginning yes, but as I have matured in the trade, the fear and pressure have eased off.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by great people and their great stories of how they have overcome hardships and become successful.

What is the secret of a great DJ set?

Expect the unexpected and enjoy yourself. Transitions between songs must be immaculate, which is the reason I rarely drink while I am DJing.

What music dominates your own personal playlist?

At the moment, it’s drum ’n’ bass with a dash of 1990s rap.

Why should we all come to The Big Bollywood Boat Party next week?

You’ll be getting an amazing boat cruise across the capital and be able to party to your favourite Bollywood songs as you see so many of London’s famous landmarks. You’ll sail past the London Eye, Tower Bridge, Houses of Parliament, and the Shard. Those with extra energy can go to the after party in Camden. It’s certainly value for money.

The Big Bollywood Boat Party next Saturday (1) on The Golden Jubilee, Temple Pier, Victoria Embankment, London WC2R 2PN, 7.30pm-11.30pm, with the afterparty at The Camden, 65 Crowndale Road, Greater, London NW1 1TN, 11pm-4am. www.fatsoma.com Instagram & TikTok @bombayfunka delic and Instagram: @dj_jp_ig