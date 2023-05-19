The House of Commons hosted a special event last week (11) in honour of Srila Prabhupada, the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, also known as the Hare Krishna movement.

This event was part of the ongoing UK Tour of the bestselling biography, “Sing, Dance and Pray,” which chronicles Prabhupada’s remarkable life story.

The book serves as a tribute to his extraordinary journey marked by unwavering determination and compassion. In line with this, a thought-provoking discussion titled ‘Untold Story of an Incredible Spiritual Revolution’ took place at the House of Commons.

Prominent speakers provided valuable insights into Prabhupada’s unparalleled contribution, leading a pioneering cultural renaissance that touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Distinguished guests, including Virendra Sharma, Member of the Parliament of the UK attended the event.

Also present at the event was Madhu Pandit Dasa, President of ISKCON Bangalore and Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Chanchalapathi Dasa, Senior Vice President of ISKCON Bangalore and Vice Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and Dr Hindol Sengupta, the author of the book and a renowned historian and Chevening scholar.

The book portrays a meticulously researched account of Prabhupada’s life, highlighting his role as India’s spiritual and cultural ambassador to the world.

For the first time in history, a spiritual leader, philosopher, and reformer from India shared a message of peace and goodwill with the West, sparking an enduring spiritual revolution that aimed to bring happiness to the world.

Additionally, ISKCON Bangalore is commemorating Prabhupada’s 125th birth anniversary through various projects and initiatives.

The biographical work and the book promotional tour aimed to raise awareness among contemporary audiences about Prabhupada’s life, teachings, and significant contributions to society.

As part of the ongoing UK tour, the biography was launched at prominent venues such as the Nehru Centre, Oxford University, and Shree Swaminarayan Temple.

Renowned guests, including professors, philosophers, influencers, students, and book enthusiasts, actively participated in these events.

The tour culminated with a final event at Cambridge University on May 13, 2023.