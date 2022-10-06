Style expert offers wardrobe tips for autumn/winter

We are in the full swing of autumn. The summer holidays are over, and the festive period is on the horizon.

But first things first, is your autumn/winter wardrobe ready? With the change of season, you’ll see a range of new collections on the high street celebrating the latest trends. You will be starting to dig out all your layering pieces and getting ready to style your favourite knitwear.

Before you invest in anything new, though, remember to do a wardrobe declutter – remove items that no longer work for you and remember to look at the pieces that had been put away over the warmer months.

Once you know what you have and what might be missing, you can use my run down of the six latest trends to fill those gaps.

Keep it bright: Heading to autumn/winter might make you think about toning down the bright colours and opting for more muted or cooler sha­des. However, the colourful trend for dopamine dressing is continuing into the colder months.

This is the perfect opportunity to use any pieces from the summer that can be re-worn in a new way. Think layering with knitwear, blazers and coats to rework a more summer-like piece.

Looking at Pantone’s colours for the season, my favourites include Dragon Fire, a bright and bold orange that blazes with energy and excitement. I also love Spicy Mustard, which is a gorgeous warm mustard that is strikingly exotic, and the gorgeous flourishing foliage vibes of Abundant Green. You’ll be seeing green everywhere. Try a monochromatic outfit in head-to-toe green, and mix with tones of blue for a serene yet on-trend look, or add in your autumn/winter neutrals for a more toned-down look.

Party wear, sequins, and embellishments: After Covid, we’re still very much enjoying being out and about. Take sequins and embellishments into your daytime looks to give an added wow factor. Think sequin skirts and embellished tops to add some special sparkle.

With sequins, try shopping vintage or re-wearing pieces you already have. Shopping second-hand or only investing in timeless pieces means you can extend their lifecycle and reduce their impact on the environment. Try pairing them with casual sneakers or a cosy roll-neck to bring them into your daytime wardrobe.

Bomber jackets: This is a fun one. Bomber jackets are making a comeback this season. Although more of an oversized piece, try pairing with jeans or a feminine satin skirt to keep the base pieces fitted on your frame. For those wanting to be bang on trend, pair with other oversized pieces like a loose-fit shirt and wide-leg jeans. But think before you invest. Can you get the most wear out of a bomber or will it be worn once with one look, never to make an appearance again? It’s a trend now, but might not be for everyone.

Colourful bags: Want to add colour but not in a full outfit? Then try adding a pop of colour with your handbag. It’s a great way to bring colour into the colder months without struggling to find full outfit combinations. A hit of a brighter colour in your accessories can bring your neutrals to life without having to invest in lots of matching pieces.

Fringing and tassels: Great for adding texture, movement and interest to an outfit. I love the idea of a fringed skirt or fringing on a jacket. It’s such a fun way to add interest to a basic outfit and take your capsule wardrobe to the next level. We’re seeing this across jackets, skirts, dresses, shirts, and bags – endless options to add something extra to your autumn/winter wardrobe.

Keep it mini: Minis were all the rage for spring/summer and they aren’t going anywhere for the autumn/winter season. You might need to add a pair of tights or long boots, but you will be bang on trend.

These are my top autumn/winter trends. By now you’ll know my advice is to always be sure that what you are investing in can be worn time and time again in new and interesting ways. Invest in good quality items or try vintage shops to ensure you are extending the lifecycle of a piece. I can’t wait to see you all in your autumn/winter ‘fits’.

Neelam Mistry-Thaker is a fashion expert, personal stylist, and style coach. Visit Instagram: @NeelamPersonalStylist, Facebook: Neelam Personal Stylist and www.neelampersonal stylist.com