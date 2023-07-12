HONEYBEE, written by Angela Rideau, is a beautiful collection of poems that explores a range of complex and challenging topics, from female empowerment and cultural identity to trauma and abuse.

This hidden gem worth finding offers a unique perspective on the experiences of brown women. It is a powerful call to action for anyone who has ever felt marginalised or silenced.

One of the most striking aspects about Honeybee is the way in which it combines raw emotion with a deep understanding of cultural history and identity.

The author clearly has a deep love for her heritage, but she is also acutely aware of the ways in which it has been used to oppress and marginalise women. Through her poems, she explores the complex nuances of these experiences and offers a compelling vision of what it means to be a brown woman in the modern world.

Another remarkable aspect of Honeybee is the way in which it speaks to a broad range of experiences. Whether you have personally experienced trauma, abuse, or discrimination, or simply feel a sense of empathy for those who have, this book offers a moving reflection on the human experience.

From the pain of body image issues to the triumph of rising above adversity, the poems in this collection are deeply personal and yet universally relatable. They also have a timeless quality about them, which means this book will remain with you and keep offering something new.

Overall, Honeybee is a stunning achievement, and a testament to the power of poetry to heal, inspire and transform. Whether you are a fan of poetry or simply looking for an inspiring and engaging read, this book is for anyone who cares about social justice, cultural identity, and the human experience. Highly recommended!

Publisher: La Trouvaille Publishing