SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The movie is being made in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Currently, the last shooting schedule of the film is going on, and the makers are shooting the climax, and Rajamouli is surely leaving no stone unturned to make RRR a grand film.

Hollywood action director Nick Powell has joined the team for the climax shoot. The makers took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

On the official Instagram account of the movie, they posted a video of Nick from the sets and captioned it as, “Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn’t get any ��� #RRRDiaries… #RRRMovie #RRR.”

Nick has earlier worked in Hollywood movies like Gladiator, The Bourne Identity, X-Men: The Last Stand, and more. Well, this is not the first Indian film Nick is working on, he has earlier worked in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Talking about RRR, the movie is slated to release on 13th October 2021. It was earlier scheduled to release in January this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.