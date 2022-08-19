The spiritual leader of a religion whose followers are dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Shree Hanuman is making a special visit to Leicester next week.

His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj from South Gujarat, India, is visiting the city as part of a week-long festival to celebrate Krishna’s birthday.

The focus for the celebrations is the Shree Hanuman temple next to Rushey Fields on Melton Road with members of the local community invited to take part in a three-hour recital of the main scriptures followed by some traditional food (‘Prasad’).

It’s all taking place from 21st to 27th August 2022 and Trustee Raj Patel said people are looking forward to the visit:

“It’s a great to honour to welcome His Holiness to our temple and we look forward to welcoming people of all faiths from the local community.

“Our temple is the only one in the UK to be dedicated to the shrine of Hanuman and earlier this year, thousands of devotees from across the UK, attended a festival to celebrate the Hindu god’s birthday.

“This temple, which opened last year, has already welcomed thousands of followers and we are keen to open our doors to as many local people as possible.”

Anyone who would like more information about the visit and how to get involved can contact the Shree Hanuman Temple on 0116 266 5717 or email [email protected] or social media @salangpurdhamleicester