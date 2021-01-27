Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 1 released in 2018, and the Hindi dubbed version of the movie was presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. While the Kannada film did exceptionally well at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie had also done a decent business.

Now, the sequel of the film titled K.G.F: Chapter 2 is slated to hit the big screens this year, and according to a report in the entertainment portal Spotboye, Excel Entertainment has paid a whopping amount of Rs. 90 crore to get the Hindi rights of the film.

A source close to the project told the portal, “When KGF was made we were not even thinking of a Hindi version. It was done at the last minute and sold to Excel for peanuts. Now things are very different. The investment for the sequel is at least 7 times more than the original. Of course, Excel has had to pay a lot more this time. Isn’t that fair?”

The teaser of K.G.F: Chapter 2 was released a few days ago, and it has received a great response. Now, the makers are planning to release a second teaser soon.

A source told the portal, “This is bigger than anything he had ever anticipated. Yash and his director Prashanth Neel are stunned by the response. Fans of KGF want more. Yash and Prashanth are now planning to release another teaser in the next few weeks. Also, the release plans for KGF Chapter just got bigger.”

K.G.F: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Srinidhi Shetty.