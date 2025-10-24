Hina Rizvi: “SongProof is giving artists back control of their music”

In an exclusive interview, the entertainment lawyer and SongProof co-founder speaks about how technology is reshaping artistic ownership and empowering musicians globally.

With over fifteen years in law and dual qualifications in both New York and Ontario, Hina Rizvi has built a career at the intersection of innovation and justice. As founder of Rizvi Legal, she has long championed accessibility and fairness across entertainment, intellectual property, and blockchain law. Her new venture, SongProof, brings that same mission to the music world — using blockchain technology to give artists a simple, affordable way to prove authorship and ownership of their work.

In this exclusive interview, Rizvi discusses what inspired SongProof, how it works, and why she believes it could transform the balance of power between artists, labels, and streaming platforms. She also explores how blockchain’s global nature can protect musicians in countries where copyright systems are weak, and why early documentation remains one of the smartest moves any creator can make. “We’re already seeing educators, legal professionals, and artists describe SongProof as ‘the missing piece’ between creativity and protection,” says Rizvi. “It’s about giving artists back control — no matter where in the world they create.”

What made you realise blockchain could be the solution?

It was understanding that blockchain’s immutability — its inability to be altered retroactively, even by its own creator — could finally solve one of the greatest legal challenges in music: proving authorship and ownership at a specific point in time. Most copyright disputes are only addressed once the claim results in costly and lengthy litigation. With SongProof, once something is timestamped on the blockchain, it becomes compelling evidence, and that is incredibly powerful in any legal context.

For someone who’s never heard of blockchain, how would you explain what SongProof does in simple terms?

Envision SongProof as sealing your song in an envelope, stamping it with the exact date and time, and storing it somewhere no one can ever tamper with. I often describe it as your “universal post office in outer space”. That’s essentially what blockchain allows us to do — stores and delivers your data digitally, securely, and globally. It provides artists with a verifiable ‘receipt’ of ownership that no one can dispute.

What makes SongProof different from traditional copyright registration or other music protection services?

Traditional copyright registration can be slow, expensive, and often intimidating — especially for emerging artists. SongProof doesn’t replace that process, which has its own legal advantages, but complements it. We provide artists with instant, blockchain-based proof of authorship that they can obtain in minutes and utilise worldwide. It’s borderless, accessible, and designed for the digital age.

How does the process work from an artist’s perspective — from uploading a song to having it ‘proofed’?

It’s incredibly simple. You upload your song, enter its title and split sheet information, and within minutes, you receive a timestamped certificate tied to the Bitcoin and Polygon blockchains. This certificate serves as proof that you were the creator of that work at that specific time. No complicated steps, no legal jargon — just straightforward protection.

What level of legal recognition does a SongProof registration have today, and how do you see that evolving?

Blockchain timestamps are already recognized in many jurisdictions, including the USA, UK, Canada, and the EU. They demonstrate proof of authorship and creation date, which are central to copyright claims. Over time, I believe we’ll see even broader legal recognition as courts and lawmakers continue to adapt to technology.

Does SongProof integrate with any music platforms (like Spotify, SoundCloud, or Bandcamp)?

Direct integrations are on our roadmap, but even today, SongProof works alongside those platforms. You can timestamp your song before uploading it anywhere — so no matter where it’s shared, you’ll always have proof it’s yours.

How does SongProof ensure the privacy and ownership of artists’ files?

Your files are never made public. We don’t store or share them in a way that compromises your ownership. Instead, we create a cryptographic “fingerprint” of your file — a unique digital hash — and anchor that to the blockchain. The content remains private while the proof remains public and verifiable. The artist has complete control over who they choose to share both their audio and blockchain certificate with.

What blockchain is it built on, and why did you choose that one?

In order to protect your music, we harness the powerful features of the two most trusted blockchains – Polygon and Bitcoin. Polygon is used to store your splitsheet and song details, which are then timestamped on the Bitcoin blockchain for its unmatched security and permanence. Bitcoin is the most decentralized, tamper-resistant blockchain in existence — which is critical when your creative rights are on the line.

Discuss the affordability of SongProof compared to other avenues.

Traditional copyright filings can cost hundreds of dollars and take weeks or months. SongProof is designed to be accessible for artists at every stage — starting with free registrations and low-cost options that are a fraction of what legal filings typically cost. Our vision is to empower creatives, especially independent artists in the midst of building their brand.

What’s your advice to young or emerging musicians about protecting their work?

Protect everything you create — even the demos. You never know which version of a song might matter down the line. Tools like SongProof give you the power to validate your creation, right from day one. While official copyright registration is always recommended, SongProof is your first line of defence.

What are the most common misconceptions about copyright in music?

The biggest misconception is that simply creating something automatically protects it. While that’s true in principle, proving ownership without documentation is extremely difficult. Another is that copyright registration is only for professionals — when in fact, early documentation is one of the smartest moves any artist can make. These steps will assist the artist when filing for copyright in the future or addressing a potential dispute.

Who has inspired you in your journey as a co-founder?

I’m inspired by every artist who’s ever been told their work didn’t matter — and by those who kept creating anyway. Their resilience is what drives me to build systems that support, protect and uplift them.

What’s next on your roadmap — any features or partnerships you’re excited about?

We’re working on deeper integrations with music platforms, collaborative tools for bands and co-writers, and more automation around split sheet management. The vision is to make protecting and managing your creative rights as seamless and natural as creating the music itself.

www.songproof.com & Instagram: @SongProof