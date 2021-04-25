Popular actress Hina Khan, who lost her father on April 20 to a cardiac arrest, has decided to take a break from social media.

On Saturday, Khan took to her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude to all those who checked on her and her family in their hour of grief.

She informed her fans that she is taking a break from social media and her accounts will be handled by her team. She said that her team will keep updating her fans about her upcoming projects and work commitments which are in the pipeline.

“My beloved father, Aslam Khan, left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love,” she wrote.

Khan, who was extremely close to her father, used to share pictures and videos featuring him more often than not. The actress was reportedly shooting for her new project with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir when her father passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She immediately returned to Mumbai after she came to know about his demise.

A number of television celebrities, including Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Hiten Tejwani, and Vikas Gupta, offered their condolence to Hina Khan and her family on social media.

