Popular Indian actress Hina Khan is set to grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival yet again. She made her Cannes debut in 2019 when she joined the team of her film Lines to launch the poster of her film.

The actress will now be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind, directed by Rahat Kazmi. If reports are to be believed, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has already begun her preparation for her red-carpet appearance. She is expected to leave for the festival soon.

A source in the know informs a leading entertainment portal, “Hina and her whole film’s team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front.”

“She walked not once but twice on the red carpet and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina’s journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide,” adds another source.

During her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Khan had also met Priyanka Chopra. Talking about the same, the actress told the publication, “She knew everything. About the movie, why I was here, everything. That’s why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did.”

75th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held between May 17 to May 28. This year, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is a part of the coveted jury at the festival.

