Entertainment

‘Hijack 2’: Everything we know about the future of Idris Elba and Archie Punjabi’s show

By: Shelbin MS

Headlined by Idris Elba and Archie Punjabi, the much-talked-about thriller series Hijack has come to an end on Apple TV+ and the streamer has not announced any plans for a second season of the series.

However, Elba has said that he would like to return to Hijack Season 2 as the thriller series enjoys an impressive rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“What would be the acceptable scenario that he comes back? Because we have thought about this and obviously Apple have gone, ‘Well, we really love the show.’ And I think, you know, Rotten Tomatoes is at 92% at the moment, which is a good sign, but it’s kind of like — he is not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I am honest, I am not sure. I would like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack,” Elba told Variety back in June. “I am open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I am in.”

The series stars Elba as Sam Nelson, a talented business negotiator, who must use his skills to broker a peaceful end to a hijacking of a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London. Panjabi stars in the role of a counter-terrorist agent Zarah, who gets a tip that there has been a “serious incident” on board the plane bound for London — a tip that is, at first, written off as a false alarm.

Meanwhile, Jim Field, co-creator of Hijack, told TV Insider that Season 2 is not a far-off thought, saying, “Never say never on anything.”

He continued, “We are just waiting to see how people react to this season. It has been amazing hearing the response to the show, and we spent the best part of two years making the show, and we have literally only just finished making it. It is pretty much right up to the moment it’s gone out. So right now, we are just sort of enjoying seeing how the world’s reacting to it.”

He added, “I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations, of course.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

