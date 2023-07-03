Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the most-awaited Bollywood films set to open in cinemas next month in August. However, the makers on Monday announced that they have decided to postpone its release by four months and now the film will release on December 1.

Vanga, known for the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, took to his Twitter handle to share the new release date of the film and the reason behind the postponement.

In a video statement, the director said mounting a film like Animal requires extensive post-production work. “It might sound like a generic answer but the fact is only the quality. For example, there are seven songs in the film. When seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. Thirty-five songs, different sets of lyricists, different set singers.

“It’s going to take a little more time than what I’ve actually planned for. I’ve lately realised (it) or else I won’t have released the pre-teaser,” the filmmaker said.

The pre-teaser was launched on June 11.

Vanga said he doesn’t want “Animal” to appear like a dubbed film.

“For that, we are taking time and there is no other reason. The right date what we have found is December 1. All I can promise is that we’ll come with the best quality on December 1 in terms of video, audio, and everything,” he further said.

Describing “Animal” as a “big film” rich in content and emotions, the director urged audiences to come to the theatres to see “Ranbir Kapoor’s Vishwaroop”.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film will now open on December 1 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. By changing its release date, Animal has averted a box office clash with OMG 2 and Gadar 2. It will now open alongside Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.