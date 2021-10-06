It is no secret that Akshay Kumar is returning to reprise his role of Lord Krishna in the much-awaited sequel to his 2012 hit Oh My God. If reports are to be believed, he has allotted 20 days to shoot his portions. The team is expected to shoot with him in October only. Aside from Kumar, Oh My God 2 will also see Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in important characters.

When the rumours first emerged about the sequel, everyone thought that Paresh Rawal and Kumar would return to reprise their roles, but it came as a shock to many when the makers decided to rope in Pankaj Tripathi instead of Rawal.

Spilling beans on Rawal’s absence in the sequel, a source from the industry informed a publication, “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh My God 2. In fact, the makers had even started a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire.”

The source went on to add, “Paresh then gave another proposal of entering into a profit-sharing deal. However, even that did not work out as there were multiple producers involved in the project. After multiple attempts to be on the same page, the monetary deal did not work out and eventually Paresh decided to part ways as he strongly felt that he deserved more than what he was offered. It is only after Paresh’s exit that the makers went ahead to sign Pankaj Tripathi. They are now confident that Pankaj Tripathi will bring in the much-needed unique flavour to the story.”

Amit Rai is helming Oh My God 2. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2022.