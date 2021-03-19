There is no denying the fact that awards do not only acknowledge success and set people apart from their competitors but they also motivate to do even better in future. But if we talk about entertainment awards in particular, they have been accused of being rigged more often than not.

There are several actors who have questioned authenticity of such awards time and again, Bollywood superstar John Abraham being one of them. The actor has always spoken about how he looks at Bollywood awards as a circus. He once again maintains that he has no respect for them.

“I totally do not respect awards. It is a joke. It is comical to see actors dance and then collect an award and make funny jokes,” he tells a newswire.

“I feel what they are doing is not necessarily wrong or what I am doing is wrong. But I am on this side of the fence. I am quiet about it. I just do not go for these functions. I will be a joker going to a circus, it will be demeaning and I do not want to do that,” he adds.

Talking about the box-office fate of his upcoming film Mumbai Saga, which is releasing on March 19 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in India, the actor says, “No one is sure what will happen the next day. We are not experts here. We are sure that we want to release in the theatre. We know that Mumbai Saga needs a big screen experience and merits a large screen release and that is what we are doing.”

“It’s a genre that I am comfortable with. The audience finds that space very believable with me and I, too, enjoy that space. There are actors who love song and dance and I love action. Action sequences are my item numbers,” he concludes.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, Mumbai Saga is a Sanjay Gupta directorial set to release on March 19, 2021.

Tags: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga