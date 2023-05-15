Sonakshi Sinha’s cop drama, Amazon Original Dahaad has been receiving roaring applause since its release last weekend for multiple reasons. Be it its splendid cast, exceptional direction, or interesting camera work, that made each and every shot look like a masterpiece!

Dahaad sees Sonakshi Sinha as an underdog cop engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase with a serial murderer, played by Vijay Varma. Aiding Sinha in her chase are Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah playing her superiors. The on-screen dynamics of the cast have been appreciated by critics and viewers, who enjoyed the intense cop drama. But as might not be known to many, the cast shares quite a fun camaraderie off-screen as well.

Sharing an instance from their shoot days, Gulshan shares a hilarious anecdote, where he took up the role of a ‘prompter’ for Vijay. “There was a particular scene that was shot in a school. This was Vijay and my first scene together and it was quite an easy scene, where we have an exchange in a corridor. We shot the master/ wide take and were shooting the OS (over the shoulder) closeups. It was going well, and suddenly I saw Vijay searching for his line as he had forgotten his line. I was like this is such a good take for me and so I started to prompt him,” said Gulshan with a chuckle.

The actor further added, “Now the camera was on me and not on him. It was my close up so I’m desperately trying to cover my mouth while prompting him his line. Of course, Vijay broke into a laugh! There’s no way we could now use this take because whatever I was doing in order to prompt him while

avoiding getting caught on camera was quite comically out of character. We had a good laugh about it and re-did the take.”

Gulshan was tagged as a ‘walking encyclopedia’, sometimes donned the director’s hat, giving suggestions for the frame-setting, camera angles, and even costumes! Shoot days would often end with a fun dancing session, an impromptu karaoke, or even a friendly match of badminton. Pranks were a common occurrence and the actors and creators became a close-knit group till the end of the shoot.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The series also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The 8-episodic series is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.