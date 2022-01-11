As great content continues to find audiences everywhere, we list down some of the most promising faces and their work one should look forward to in 2022.

From The White Tiger’s breakout star Adarsh Gourav to immensely talented Wamiqa Gabbi, all these emerging stars have added some high-profile projects to their line-up that has gotten the audience extremely excited. Read on…

Adarsh Gourav

Whosoever watched Netflix’s The White Tiger last year could not stop raving about Adarsh Gourav. His portrayal of Balram in the film won him raves from across the board. The BAFTA nominee actor has landed several exciting projects ever since. He will soon be seen in Scott Z. Burns’ anthology film Extrapolations wherein he shares the screen space with the likes of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, and Kit Harrington.

On the home-front, Adarsh Gourav has signed Excel Entertainment’s and Tiger Baby’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on the dotted line. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in important roles. Two completely different characters will once again give us a chance to witness his acting skills.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), is presently gearing up for the premiere of his much-awaited film Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, the modern relationship drama also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in prominent characters.

The actor will follow Gehraiyaan with Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot, Yudhra, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy, also features Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Yudhra, a romantic action thriller, sees him opposite Malavika Mohanan.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, will give us a digital age story of three friends in Mumbai and one would expect all the nuances of coolness to fill the screens as is always the case with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, who made her debut with Grahan (2021), has been signed on to star in several plum projects. She will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya in a lead role opposite Ali Fazal and Tabu. Later this year, she will be seen in Netflix’s originals Mai with Sakshi Tanwar and in Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama show Stardust. The actress has a plate full of meaty projects and wishes her all the best for a successful year ahead.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf can melt the hardest of hearts with his infectious smile and charming looks. The young actor has landed a key role in the remake of the much-awaited Bollywood film Vikram Vedha, where he plays superstar Hrithik Roshan’s younger brother. The film, directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. On the streaming front, Saraf will be seen in the second season of Mismatched.

Sanya Malhotra

Riding high on the success of her last film Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), Sanya Malhotra next stars in Hit: The First Case. The official remake of the Telugu-language mystery action-thriller, the upcoming film also stars Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. The actress also has Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey in her kitty. A crime thriller, Love Hostel will be an opportunity to see Sanya in an all-new light.

Alaya F

Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Balaji Motion Pictures’ Freddy. Not only Freddy, but she has also bagged Ekta Kapoor’s U-Turn where she plays a journalist. The film is the official remake of the 2018 Kannada thriller.

Anchal Singh

After exploring regional cinema successfully, Anchal Singh is all geared up for her Bollywood debut. Last year, she was seen playing the bride in Undekhi, an original web series streaming on SonyLiv where she was noticed by the audience and critics making her one of the prominent faces to look for in 2022. Her soon-to-release web show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix will see her in a very different avatar raising the bar of her talent. She will be seen in Undekhi 2 this year.

