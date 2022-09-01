A well-placed industry insider has claimed that Henry Cavill is back in the Superman role. This comes from a Twitter account that recently said the Black Adam film will open the door to a new Superman film. If that turns out to be true, Cavill will be appearing in Black Adam. As per the leaks, the film will have some sort of Man of Steel appearance featuring a brighter Superman suit.

The Twitter user on Monday posted the following: “I’ll just say it. Multiple scoopers 100% believe Henry is back, the dm I received said ‘Cavill’s back.’ This friend who told me this I trust very well and has ALWAYS been skeptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing into the idea of Cavill’s return,” tweeted AjepArts.

The Twitter user added that “the tides are changing” over at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Before this, it was seen as impossible. But the tides are changing. Something has to be going on,” read the tweet.

The news of Henry Cavill returning as Superman is not new as rumours have been around for over five years or so. Just this Summer at the San Diego Comic-Con, DC insiders and friends of Batman producer Michael Uslan informed a journalist that Henry Cavill can return to the Superman role if he wants to, but that he was asking for a lot of money.

Cavill first appeared as Clark Kent/Superman in the 2013 film Man of Steel. He then went on to reprise the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

He additionally appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a 2021 director’s cut of the 2017 DC film. Despite Warner Bros. currently developing several Superman projects, none include Cavill at the moment. Superman last appeared in the DCEU as a shadowy, faceless cameo in the Season 1 finale of the HBO Max series Peacemaker. The actor is currently busy filming The Witcher Season 3.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.