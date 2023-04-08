Rapidly rising star Kaveri Priyam has made a big impact in a short space of time with key roles in drama serials Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, and her latest show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, which is drawing in big audiences globally on Sony SAB and Sony LIV.

Having started in theatre, the naturally gifted actress with a great emotional range and strong screen presence has got better with each project. She has also seen her fan base surge and has become a strong role model for a new generation.

Eastern Eye caught up with the talented 28-year-old for an in-depth discussion on her impactful acting journey, inspirations, fans, passions away from work, something not many people know about her and current show Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She also explained why Ziddi Dil Maane Na was a turning point.

You started in theatre, but how did you feel facing the camera for the first time as an actress?

When I decided to take up acting professionally, the first question I asked myself was ‘will I be able to face the camera?’. Eventually, I learned. Now I am comfortable facing the camera. Although I wasn’t aware of the technicalities, I was very confident about my craft. I performed how I behave in my real life, so whatever it was came out very naturally. I remained motivated and gradually grew. Till date, that natural element has remained very pertinent and hopefully, it will always be a part of my personality.

How much of a turning point was Ziddi Dil Maane Na?

It gave me huge recognition. My character Moanami was one of the most loved on the show. The kind of reach it had was great. People started recognising me, as I stepped out for work. They trended the show (on social media) and my character. There were even protests when my show was coming to an end. That show was also the first time I was ever featured on a poster, and my parents saw me on billboards for the first time. The show reached an unparalleled milestone. The production and entire unit is home to me now. These bonds are something that will remain cherished throughout my life.

What did you like about your latest show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?

Dil Diyaan Gallaan has become one of the popular shows. People are going crazy about it. What connects with them is the very high emotional quotient this show has. The underlying theme of people leaving India and settling abroad, and their parents being alone at home waiting for their kids to return has connected strongly with audience, and me. As an artist, my whole idea is to connect with people and touch their hearts through my character. I so wanted to be part of this and left no stone unturned to make it happen.

What has the experience of working on the show been like?

The very high emotional quotient I mentioned has really connected with audiences in India and abroad. They connect to the whole theme and feel of the show. We’ve been working really hard as a team and every day there is a new challenge, with something new to explore. It has been a roller coaster ride of emotions for me. I love how relatable this show is. It is based on a family in Punjab. It is the first time I’m doing something related to a Punjabi background, so there’s also scope that I get to connect with the deep and very important section of India.

Tell us about your character in Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

My character Amrita is very headstrong, driven, and can’t hear anything against her father. Although very modern in her thoughts, her values remain very grounded and Indian. She loves her family. It’s a very positive role when Amrita is acting as a bridge between her parents and grandparents – they are from different generations with contrasting thoughts, but she brings her own way of thinking and manages to get two families together. This character may have been in movies before, but not on television.

How does Amrita compare to other roles you have played?

She’s completely different from the ones I played before. Monami was a doctor by profession in Ziddi Dil Maane Na – she was determined, and brave, but she had her own inhibitions. Kuhu (in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke) was very loud and outspoken. All three characters are way different than each other. Small traits in each character differentiate one from another, and I’ve tried my best by adding those differences.

Does the success of previous serials put pressure on you?

It is not about pressure, but about my craft. Me and my journey as an actor are making a mark in the industry. I think that drives me to give my best every single day, to every character I play. I don’t see it as pressure. For me, the main driving force is to give 100 per cent and bring something new on the table. Also, something that will enhance my craft eventually and help me make a mark in the industry. We can only give our best every day, and the rest is not in our hands really.

How much does the amazing fan support you receive mean?

It means the world to me. This is what all artists work for. We work to be accepted by audiences and connect to them. I think fans are a measure that actually tells how successful you have become. So, it feels very great and means a lot. I mean the kind of effort they put to appreciate your work and express their love gives me a lot of happiness. As does them letting me know about what the character means to them and what are they learning from the character in general. I love reading and going through all the messages they write for me and understand how much effort they make. I feel very grateful and will continue to make my fans, and family happy.

Tell us something not many people know about you.

As a kid, I was very scared to face the public. I used to start stammering and have always had stage fear but still, I used to perform and take part in all the activities since childhood but facing the public is something that really scared me. I still have that fear, but it has gone to some extent now.

What are your big passions away from work?

I love to sing. I am learning classical singing because I want to eventually try my hand at singing as well, not professionally, but just because it gives me happiness and relief when I sing. Another big passion I have is cooking – I love to explore new recipes and flavours. I also love to feed people.

What is the plan going forward and will you be looking for films?

When I started out, I always wanted to be a film actor. But destiny had other plans. When I was giving auditions, I wanted to work. Just work. And that’s when TV welcomed me with open arms. I am not a television actor, but an actor who is here to work on all the mediums. What is your dream role? There are many. I want to play all sorts of roles, but I would love to do some action on screen or be a part of a spy universe. I also want to be a commercial heroine and do some pathbreaking roles on screen.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I would love to master music. That’s something that gives me immense relief and soothes my soul.

What is the best advice you ever got?

There have been many. Fortunately, I have always come across many beautiful people professionally who have motivated me to do better in my life, both professionally and personally.

What inspires you?

Every person who refuses to quit inspires me. I have always been a person who was never bogged by any circumstance in my life. I faced many rejections but today whatever I am is due to whatever I have been through in life.