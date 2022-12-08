We all are aware that fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants and nutrients. But not many may be aware that even their peels and certain non-edible parts, which are mostly discarded can be very beneficial for health.

Armen Adamjan, TikTok content creator and social media personality, recently, spoke about the benefits of pomegranate peels and their membranes which he ground into a powder that he said, can “help with a sore throat, cough, stomach problems, and even bone health,” among other health benefits, The Indian Express reports.

“As a matter of fact, there are more antioxidants in the peels than the fruit,” he said in the video posted on his Instagram account.

According to Adamjan, a powder made from the peels of pomegranate is reportedly “great” for the skin. To apply this powder to your face, all you need to do is mix the powder with some lemon juice until it becomes a paste. Once it’s applied, leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off.

Adamjan affirms that this paste, “Helps get rid of pimples, reduces acne, and wrinkles.” Also, according to Dr Akriti Gupta from Jivisha Clinic, Delhi, India, it helps promotes collagen which effectively delays skin ageing and wrinkles in a natural way.

A nutritionist Dr Archana Batra is of the opinion that since the peels of pomegranate are high in antioxidants, they help to prevent bacteria and other infections. She reportedly said, “Pomegranate peel has magical properties that regenerate skin cells and shield them from the damaging UV rays. Pomegranate peel is the cure for all your skin problems, whether you have oily, clogged skin, or skin that is overly dry.”

She adds, pomegranate also helps the skin as it’s a “powerful detoxifier” that clears out toxins. She is quoted as saying, “It protects the epidermis and gives you supple, plump skin. Skin cells are, therefore, renewed and generated.”

Dr Akriti further states that pomegranate peel is thought to rebalance the pH of your skin, along with moisturising, and protecting it from environmental toxins.

The dermatologist also lists some other health benefits of pomegranate peel. These include the following:

• The peels of the fruit apparently have anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial in maintaining gut health. Therefore, it’s supposedly an excellent home remedy to treat digestive issues and diarrhoea.

• Rich in vitamin C, the pomegranate peel is one of the best ways to fight off free radicals and repair damaged skin cells. “Choose this healthy nutrient that is good for your skin instead of pricey vitamin supplements. Additionally, it assists in the treatment of skin wounds and scars without robbing it of its natural moisture,” Dr Akriti said. She further explains that peels of pomegranate also help to keep the skin hydrated. This is because of the ellagic acid that it contains which prevents moisture in the skin cells from drying out.

• Pomegranate peels can also help prevent dental issues like bad breath, oral ulcers, and gingivitis. “It is effective at reducing bone density loss and has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which are particularly important in menopausal women,” said Dr Archana who is also a physiotherapist.

How to make powder from pomegranate peels and membranes?

• Add the peels along with the inside membranes in a baking dish.

• Bake this in an oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

• Once the peels and membranes are dry, turn this into a fine powder by grinding it in a blender.

• You will get a powdery brown mixture that is ready to use.

Tips to use this ‘powerful’ powder:

Adamjan suggests making pomegranate tea. Take an empty tea bag and add one teaspoon of the pomegranate peel powder inside this. Now steep the tea bag in a glass or cup of hot water. Your pomegranate tea is now ready! “Pomegranate peels help with sore throat, cough, stomach problems and even boost your bone health,” he said.