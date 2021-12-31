Filmmaker Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba (2021) premiered on Netflix a couple of months ago, but the film still continues making it to the headlines every now and then. The Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer has now emerged as the most-watched Hindi film on the streaming service.

With Haseen Dillruba, filmmaker Vinil Mathew brought an unconventional romantic thriller alive on screen and pushed the cinematic boundaries. The whodunit drama brilliantly blended a progressive love story with Hindi pulp fiction. While stitching various genres together, the celebrated filmmaker created quite a stir with his project.

Haseen Dillruba broke several records on the streaming platform when it was released. And now, the film has garnered another acclaim to its credit. According to the latest survey, it is the most-watched film on Netflix!

Sharing the excitement, Vinil Mathew said, “As a filmmaker, Haseen Dillruba was a challenging drama because it played with many nuances. I am so glad to receive so much love from the audience. It encourages me more to take edgier subjects and follow my vision.”

To celebrate the success, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, writer Kanika Dhillon, filmmaker Vinil Mathew, and Aanand L Rai posted a story about the same.

Haseen Dillruba garnered more than 24.63 million views between July to December, followed by Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka.

