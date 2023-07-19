A team of scientists from Harvard Medical School has made a significant breakthrough in the field of aging by identifying a combination of drugs that can reverse the aging process within a week.

The treatment involved administering three different drugs to mice: growth hormone, Metformin, and a drug that activates the enzyme AMPK, Business Today reported.

Adenosine 5′ monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) serves as the body’s “master regulator of energy metabolism” due to its role as an energy sensor within our cells.

As we age, researchers have observed a notable decline in AMPK activity.

This decrease in AMPK activity is believed to be one of the factors contributing to changes in appetite, body weight, energy levels, and other metabolic processes experienced as we grow older.

The study showed rejuvenation in aged muscles, liver tissue, and other organs.

Harvard researcher David Sinclair shared the discovery on Twitter and in the medical journal Aging.

The findings have garnered widespread attention, with Sinclair’s explanation of the findings receiving over one million views.

Further research conducted by a genetics professor and his team at Harvard Medical School involved developing chemical cocktails containing agents known for their treatment of various disorders.

The research spanned over three years and successfully identified molecules that can reverse cellular aging and revive human cells.

“We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes,” Sinclair tweeted.

He added, “Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.”

This discovery offers promising rejuvenation possibilities in combating the effects of aging in humans.

Sinclair recently spoke at the India Today Conclave 2023, emphasising the importance of identifying biological switches that control the aging process.

He believes that manipulating these switches could potentially reverse aging effects and extend lifespan.

Sinclair’s groundbreaking research has challenged traditional perspectives on aging, offering hope for future anti-aging therapies.