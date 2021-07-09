Hansika Motwani, who started her acting career as a child artist before establishing herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry, is gearing up to commence work on her next Telugu film My Name Is Shruti.

Written and directed by Srinivas Omkar, My Name Is Shruti is an edge-of-seat thriller, which was officially launched yesterday in Hyderabad with a customary pooja in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

The makers made sure that every one who attended the launch followed all necessary coronavirus safety precautions. After the customary pooja, the makers took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from the ceremony.

Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju are bankrolling My Name Is Shruti via their production house Vaishnavi Arts. Mark K Robin has been hired to score music, while Kishore Boyidapu is set to crank the camera.

Hansika Motwani was last seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL (2019) alongside Sundeep Kishan. In addition to My Name Is Shruti, her forthcoming projects include Tamil film Maha and Telugu film 105 Minutes.

Maha stars Motwani in her 50th film in the lead role as well as Srikanth. Directed by U.R. Jameel, the film is complete. The makers are yet to decide on the official release date of the film. 105 Minutes, on the other hand, is still in production.

My Name Is Shruti was originally slated to enter theatres on October 17, 2021. But since the film could not take off the ground on time due to the coronavirus pandemic and various restrictions it brought along, its release is going to be postponed in all likelihood. The makers are expected to lock a new release date soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: My Name Is Shruti, Hansika Motwani, Srinivas Omkar