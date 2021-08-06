Acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha had recently announced they were set to collaborate on a project. While the two did not share any detail on the film while announcing it, they have now locked its official title.

To be directed by Mehta, the upcoming film has been titled Faraaz. It will be based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack. Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan Cafe attack that shook Bangladesh. Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar are jointly producing the film under their respective banners Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films.

Mehta said he is thrilled that Sinha and Kumar have fulfilled his three-year-long dream of making this film. “Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I have held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. I am glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I cannot wait for the world to see this film,” he said in a statement.

The film will mark the debut of late superstar Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahaan Kapoor. It also stars Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, in an important role. Rawal made his acting debut last year with ZEE5’s film Bamfaad.

The film is not only a story of terror and loss but also of hope and faith, said Sinha. “Faraaz is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It’s a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night,” he added.

Kumar said the intention of this film has been to stay true to the real-life event. “When one is making a film like Faraaz, the first mainstream film made on this horrific attack, from ensuring that we are authentic to the event to getting the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience,” he said.

Mehta began shooting for the action-thriller in June this year.