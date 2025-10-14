Hansal Mehta, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and AR Rahman unite for a new romantic drama

Highlights:

AR Rahman, Hansal Mehta, and Lijo Jose Pellissery collaborate on a new romantic drama.

Backed by True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery.

Script co-written by Pellissery and Karan Vyas.

AR Rahman to compose the full soundtrack and soundscape.

Marks Pellissery’s first major Hindi film project.

Filming to begin later this year; no release date announced.

Follows Rahman and Mehta’s earlier collaboration on the Gandhi series.

Award-winning composer AR Rahman is collaborating with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and director Lijo Jose Pellissery on a new romantic drama that promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. The project, backed by True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery, brings together three distinct creative voices known for their innovative approaches to filmmaking. Co-written by Pellissery and Karan Vyas, the film is currently in the casting stage, with production scheduled to begin later this year.

According to the production houses, the film is described as a “lyrical exploration of love.” While few plot details have been revealed, the combination of Rahman’s musical mastery, Pellissery’s experimental direction, and Mehta’s socially conscious storytelling has already generated significant interest within the film industry.

AR Rahman brings musical depth to the project

The collaboration marks another milestone in AR Rahman’s prolific career. Known globally for his ability to merge classical and modern soundscapes, Rahman is set to craft the film’s entire sound design and original score. His music has long been associated with emotionally resonant storytelling, and this project is expected to follow the same tradition.

Rahman previously worked with Hansal Mehta on the Gandhi series, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Their reunion adds an extra layer of anticipation, as Mehta’s visual storytelling and Rahman’s musical vision have already proven to be a powerful combination. The collaboration underlines Rahman’s ongoing influence in shaping the sound of contemporary Indian cinema, while also highlighting his continued interest in stories that explore human emotion through music.

Rahman’s collaboration underscores a major crossover for Pellissery

For Lijo Jose Pellissery, this film represents his first major crossover into Hindi cinema. Known for Malayalam-language films such as Ee.Ma.Yau and Jallikattu, Pellissery has built a reputation for pushing cinematic boundaries. His films are often noted for their unconventional structure, intense realism, and complex depiction of human relationships.

In this project, Rahman’s music is expected to complement Pellissery’s distinct narrative style. The combination could redefine how romance is portrayed in Indian films—eschewing traditional tropes in favor of something more introspective and raw. Pellissery’s history of blending chaos and emotion into his storytelling makes him a unique partner for Rahman, whose compositions are known for their spiritual and emotional resonance.

Rahman and Mehta’s creative reunion signals a bold new direction

Director Hansal Mehta is known for creating films grounded in realism and social commentary. His notable works include Scam 1992 and Aligarh, which showcase his commitment to nuanced storytelling. With this romantic drama, Mehta appears to be venturing into new thematic territory while maintaining his signature authenticity.

Sahil Saigal, from Mehta’s production company True Story Films, described the collaboration as “momentous,” adding to the growing belief that the film could influence how Indian cinema approaches the romance genre. Mehta’s decision to partner with AR Rahman and Lijo Jose Pellissery reflects a desire to merge diverse creative perspectives—musical, visual, and narrative—into one cohesive vision.

This collaboration also emphasizes Mehta’s ongoing effort to support ambitious and artistically driven projects. His partnership with Rahman highlights mutual respect built on previous creative success, while Pellissery’s involvement introduces a new visual language to Hindi storytelling.

Rahman’s music expected to play a central role in the film

The film’s team has confirmed that AR Rahman will have significant creative input in shaping not only the soundtrack but also the overall soundscape of the film. His ability to build immersive musical worlds is likely to be a defining feature of the production. Given his track record of crafting soundtracks that elevate emotion and deepen character arcs, Rahman’s contribution may serve as the emotional anchor of the story.

This project underscores Rahman’s continuing role as one of India’s most influential composers, capable of transforming a film’s emotional tone through music alone. His involvement suggests that the film will prioritize mood, rhythm, and atmosphere as much as dialogue and visuals.

No release date yet, but expectations remain high for Rahman-led project

While the production has not announced a release date, filming is expected to commence later this year. As with most of Pellissery’s works, the team is expected to take time to develop the project meticulously. The combination of AR Rahman, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Hansal Mehta has created strong anticipation in both the Hindi and Malayalam film industries.

The project represents a convergence of three creative forces, each bringing a distinct vision—Rahman’s musical brilliance, Pellissery’s experimental direction, and Mehta’s storytelling grounded in realism. Their collaboration has the potential to redefine how romantic cinema is experienced in India, marking a significant step in the evolution of cross-genre storytelling.

If successful, this film could not only expand Pellissery’s reach into the Hindi film industry but also reaffirm AR Rahman’s continuing ability to shape India’s cinematic identity through sound and emotion.