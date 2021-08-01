Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in strong support of actress Shilpa Shetty who has been facing backlash ever since her husband Raj Kundra was taken into custody by the Mumbai police for producing adult content.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and requested everyone to leave the actress alone and let the law take its course. “If you cannot stand up for her, at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out,” he said in a tweet.

The filmmaker did not stop just there and came down heavily on Bollywood for not lending its support to Shetty. “This silence is a pattern. In good times, everybody parties together. In bad times, there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done,” he wrote in another tweet.

“This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence,” Mehta concluded.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Saturday adjourned hearing on a plea by Raj Kundra alleging that his arrest was illegal as he was not served legal notices as per law. Kundra, along with associate Ryan Thorpe, has also sought interim bail pending hearing of his petition seeking quashing of the case. Police said the accused were arrested as they had started to destroy the evidence and the police couldn’t remain mute spectators to the same.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Hansal Mehta, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra