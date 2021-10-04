On Saturday evening, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight people were detained for questioning by the NCB and one of them was Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Aryan is currently in custody of Narcotics Control Bureau, and many Bollywood celebs have supported Khan. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to extend his support to the superstar.

Mehta tweeted, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”

Pooja Bhatt had tweeted on Sunday (03), “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

According to ANI, while talking about raid, Suniel Shetty recently at an event stated, “When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let’s give that child a breather. Let real reports come out.”

Well, to extend his support even Salman Khan had visited the Pathan actor’s place on Sunday (03) night.