Halima Begum quits ActionAid UK amid racism allegations

PROMINENT charity, ActionAid UK, is facing internal chaos following the abrupt resignation of its CEO, Halima Begum, after only four months in office, The Times reported.

The organisation has been grappling with allegations of institutional racism, resulting in a turbulent period marked by three chief executives and three chairs of trustees in the past two years.

Begum was appointed as the next chief executive of Oxfam GB and will assume office next year. Her departure from ActionAid comes in the wake of Kendi Guantai, the most recent chairwoman of trustees, resigned in October after just a year in the role.

The charity, with a £59 million income last year, contends that both women left for personal reasons. However, this follows a series of resignations by senior managers and trustees, leading insiders to describe the last 24 months as “absolute chaos”, the report said.

According to Companies House records, there have been 16 appointments and 18 resignations to the board of trustees since the beginning of 2020.

ActionAid’s spending on legal and professional fees has surged, nearly tripling from £61,000 in 2021 to £172,000 last year, largely due to negotiations surrounding exit packages for departing senior managers.

While ActionAid continues its global fieldwork in emergency zones and maintains support from celebrities such as Alesha Dixon and Jodie Whittaker, its London office has been mired in internal politics centered around a race audit conducted last year.

The audit revealed that staff from minority backgrounds felt “less valued, less supported, less empowered,” leading to the development of an anti-racism plan.

Former trustees and insiders, however, describe the organisation as “dysfunctional” and note the challenges of addressing internal issues within a strong activist culture.

Despite the turmoil, the charity emphasised its commitment to its mission and ongoing efforts to address racism within the organisation.

A spokeswoman said the charity had “strong leadership and a powerful vision for development”. She stressed one of the three CEOs was an interim appointment, but held the post for more than a year.

She added: “Following the internal race audit, ActionAid UK has made significant progress on this work in the last year and a half which will continue into 2024. ActionAid UK is committed to its mission to decolonise and proudly continue working to promote the rights of women and girls all over the world.”

The charity stated that it remains active in supporting women and girls in poverty globally but acknowledges challenges, including significant turnover in senior roles and delays in decision-making.

It added that the leadership focuses on decolonisation, feminism, sustainability, and climate justice in its approach to fundraising.