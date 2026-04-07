Can H-1B techie be deported for side hustle? Attorneys explain rules after viral Texas video

Highlights:

A viral video shows a confrontation involving an H-1B techie accused of running a side business

Immigration attorneys say H-1B rules allow work only for the sponsoring employer

Even unpaid work or informal help may be treated as unauthorized employment

Passive income is allowed, but active involvement can lead to visa violations

Violations can result in loss of status, visa denial, or re-entry restrictions

A video posted by Texas-based journalist Sara Gonzales has triggered a wider debate on whether an H-1B techie can legally engage in a side hustle in the United States. The clip shows Gonzales confronting an Indian H-1B techie, Naveen Tummala, at a food truck and alleging he is running a business in violation of visa rules.

“I confronted an H-1B tech worker illegally running a food truck business,” Gonzales wrote while sharing the video, which has since circulated widely online.

The video shows her approaching Tummala at the Golconda Xpress Indian Food Truck and questioning his involvement. Gonzales claims that although his H-1B visa is sponsored by Flexera Global Inc., he is also operating the food truck, which she says is not permitted.

Tummala denies the allegation. He says the business belongs to his wife and that he does not work there.

- Advertisement -

“I am off my duty. I cannot help my wife, or what? Do you think I am getting paid for it? I know my rules. I know my rights,” he says in the video.

When asked why his wife was not present, he responds, “Do you think the business owners are always at the businesses they own?”

The exchange ends with Gonzales stating she would report him to authorities. The incident has led to a broader question: can an H-1B techie legally have a side hustle?

H-1B techie and side hustle rules explained

The H-1B visa allows foreign professionals to work in specialized roles in the United States. However, an H-1B techie is authorized to work only for the employer who sponsors the visa. Any additional work outside that employment can fall into a legal grey area.

Kevin J. Andrews, a principal immigration attorney, explains that the rules are strict in practice.

“The core principle for H-1B holders is straightforward: money can work for money, but the worker cannot.”

This means an H-1B techie can earn through passive sources such as investments. However, if the individual actively contributes time, effort, or skills to generate income, it may be treated as unauthorized employment.

He further explains that US immigration authorities focus on the nature of the activity, not just whether the person is paid.

“USCIS considers any activity associated with productive work to be unauthorized employment, even if the H-1B holder is not being paid for it.”

I confronted an H-1B tech worker ILLEGALLY running a food truck business: pic.twitter.com/DENNcmUS3P — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 31, 2026

Why unpaid work can still affect an H-1B techie

A common assumption is that unpaid help does not violate visa rules. Attorneys say this is not always correct.

Andrews draws a distinction between genuine volunteering and work that would normally be compensated.

“Traditional volunteering at a soup kitchen is fine. Volunteering to build a company’s software application is almost certainly a violation, because the activity itself constitutes work regardless of whether compensation is involved.”

For an H-1B techie, this means even occasional involvement in a business, such as managing operations or helping customers, could be viewed as unauthorized employment.

He adds, “If the H-1B holder is personally performing the labor that generates the income, that is work.”

H-1B techie and passive income: what is allowed

There is limited flexibility for an H-1B techie when it comes to earning outside their primary job. Passive income is generally allowed, but only if the individual remains hands-off.

Examples include investing in businesses, owning rental properties, or earning through platforms like Airbnb. However, the key condition is that the H-1B techie must not be involved in day-to-day operations.

“Passive investment is generally permissible… but the money needs to do the work.”

This requires delegating responsibilities such as management, maintenance, or customer interaction to others.

H-1B techie and spouse-run businesses

In the viral case, Tummala states that the food truck is owned by his wife. While this distinction matters legally, it does not automatically make the situation compliant.

An H-1B techie can invest in or support a spouse’s business financially, but cannot actively work for it.

Immigration attorneys Gnanamookan Senthurjothi and Veena Vijay Ananth explain that the rules depend on the type of involvement.

“H-1B regulations are stricter than many assume. The key test is not whether someone is being paid, but whether they are performing services.”

This means that even informal or occasional participation by an H-1B techie can raise compliance concerns.

They also note that benefits do not have to be direct salary.

“Even without a salary, receiving benefits such as equity, deferred compensation, or barter arrangements can still count as unauthorized work.”

H-1B techie side hustle risks and consequences

Attorneys say the consequences of violating H-1B rules can be significant.

“The grey areas are real, and the consequences of getting it wrong are severe.”

An H-1B techie found to be engaged in unauthorized work may face loss of visa status, denial of future immigration petitions, or restrictions on re-entering the United States.

The viral incident involving Gonzales and Tummala highlights how closely such cases can be scrutinized. While the facts of this case remain disputed, the broader legal position is clear.

For any H-1B techie, the line between passive ownership and active involvement is strictly enforced. Activities that appear routine, such as helping a family member or being present at a business, may still raise legal questions depending on the level of involvement.