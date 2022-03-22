Rajkummar Rao, and Dulquer Salmaan to headline their next streaming show, titled Guns & Gulaabs. And now, Netflix has dropped the first look posters of all the three leading men from the series.

The streaming media giant on Tuesday took to social media to share the quirky looks of the three stars.

Revealing Rao’s look, the streamer wrote, “Cheers to seeing Rajkummar Rao again! There’s so much drama to spill in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon.”

Another tweet revealing Salmaan’s look read, “Dulquer Salmaan is driving back to the 90s and we’ve got front row seats.”

“Things are about to get wilder. Adarsh Gourav is ready to roar in his 90s avatar in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon,” another tweet read.

Talking about the series and their maiden collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK had earlier said, “Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting-edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Produced under the banner of D2R Films, Guns & Gulaabs is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love, and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK’s brand of humour. This pulpy series also stars Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in significant roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.