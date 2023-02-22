In yet another serious attack on the Gujarati community living in Africa, a young man has been shot dead in Johannesburg, South Africa, by a local black man who allegedly tried to rob him. The incident happened on Monday (20).

The deceased was identified as Juber Patel, a native of Jambusar in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

The local police were investigating the matter.

Patel’s kin in Jambusar were left in deep grief as soon as the news reached his native.

The victim reportedly went to the South African city for employment and worked in a mobile shop there.

On Monday, the alleged killer entered the shop and threatened the shopkeeper and customers with a gun.

A panic ensued and the armed man opened fire in which Patel was hit. He succumbed to his injury before reaching the hospital.