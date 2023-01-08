As a new year begins, everyone invariably aspires to be healthier and fitter by shedding some extra pounds.

But while the theory of weight loss may be simple, it is not necessarily easy. Due to fad diets and so-called experts on the internet offering conflicting guidance, it can be difficult to know what to follow in order to lose weight.

Some people may even believe common misconceptions about weight loss and this can derail a person’s weight loss goals.

Therefore, in an effort to separate fact from fiction, Dr Sameer Sanghvi, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online weighs in on four myths about weight loss and the truth behind them, the Mirror informs.

The doctor is reported to have said, “Around this time of year, lots of people turn their attention to their weight loss goals.”

He informs that weight loss can help to reduce the risk of serious health conditions ranging from heart disease to cancer, asthma, and osteoarthritis.

However, Dr Sanghvi does not promote crash dieting because it could slow down metabolism, “impacting your ability to lose weight.”

He also advises against omitting entire food groups as it could lead to deficiencies in important vitamins and minerals required by the body.

He believes losing weight takes time and dedication.

Therefore, he is quoted as saying, “Aim to lose no more than 1kg a week. I always tell patients to focus on making a few realistic changes to their diets and activity routines.”

Let’s take a look at 4 common myths around weight loss debunked by Dr Sanghvi:

Myth #1 – ‘Coconut oil is the healthiest cooking oil’

Often advertised as a superfood by influencers, “coconut oil actually has 20 per cent more calories than butter.

“In addition to this, coconut oil also contains around 65 per cent more saturated fat than butter. This type of fat is linked to bad cholesterol and therefore can contribute to issues like heart disease and strokes.”

The doctor warns that this food is certainly not helpful for weight loss and should therefore be consumed in moderation.

Myth #2 – ‘Low fat’ or ‘reduced fat’?

“There is no legal requirement that stipulates how little fat should be contained in foods labelled ‘low fat’ or ‘reduced fat.’

Food brands can use this label simply because the product contains at least 30 per cent less fat than the full-fat version. The ‘low fat’ version may still, therefore, constitute a high-fat food.”

Dr Sanghvi explains that these so-called ‘low-fat’ foods contain plenty of sugar which means they are high in calories and provide less nutrition.

Therefore, consuming such foods can destroy one’s weight loss efforts.

Myth #3 – Foods can speed up your metabolism

“Green tea, apple cider vinegar, and chilli are just some of the foods said to increase your metabolism by helping the body to burn more calories and aid weight loss.”

However, the doctor informs that there is “little scientific evidence to support this.”

In fact, such foods that are believed to boost metabolism are actually “high in sugar and caffeine.”

While sugar will help in piling on extra calories and hinder your weight loss goals.

Caffeine on the other hand when consumed late in the day, will interfere with your sleep pattern and in turn, can lead to weight gain – an earlier report in Healthline informs.

Myth #4 – Carbs are bad for weight loss

Though the doctor agrees that too many carbohydrates in the diet can be unhealthy and lead to weight gain. He states that this dieting rule – ‘carbs are bad’ is just not accurate and therefore, reminds us that not all carbohydrate foods are harmful.

He reportedly said, “Don’t forget that berries, lentils, beans, and many other high-fibre foods that are packed with nutrients are also high in carbohydrates. Lentils, for example, are a great food to eat if you’re trying to lose weight as they keep you feeling full.”