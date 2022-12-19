Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday here and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership.

Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said he looked forward to continuing strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance open internet that works for all.

“Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all, Pichai said in a tweet.

India formally assumed G20 Presidency on December 1 this year from Indonesia.

Earlier this month, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu formally handed over Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, to Sundar Pichai in San Fransisco.

“Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic and tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation,” Sandhu had said in a tweet.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Pichai had thanked Sandhu and the Consul General for hosting me him to receive the Padma Bhushan.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me,” he said.

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, became the CEO of the company in 2015. PM Modi had congratulated him on his appointment as CEO.