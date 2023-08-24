15.6 C
London
Friday, August 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentGood cinema gets acknowledged: Bhansali as ‘Gangubai…’ wins 5 National Film Awards
Entertainment

Good cinema gets acknowledged: Bhansali as ‘Gangubai…’ wins 5 National Film Awards

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Film will definitely be made on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Hema Malini

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Thursday said...
UK News

Nurse appeals for information about son’s death

THE mother of a man found dead in Leicester...
USA News

Vivek Ramaswamy responds to ‘amateur Barack Obama’ Jibe

IN the first Republican presidential debate held on Wednesday...
Headline Story

GCSE results: Grading returns to levels before pandemic

MORE than 640,000 students received their GCSE results today,...
Business

B&M in talks to buy Wilko’s ‘40-50 stores’

B&M European Retail is believed to have evinced interest...

Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from a respectful jury always brings joy, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said on Thursday after his lavishly-mounted period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi won five National Film Awards, including Best Actress honour for Alia Bhatt.

Bhansali won two awards — for best screenplay writer (adapted) along with Utkarshini Vashishtha and best editing for the film.

The film’s other awards were for Best Dialogue Writer for Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and Best Make-up artist for Preetisheel Singh D’souza.

“I’m happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy,” Bhansali told PTI.

“As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I’m too happy,” he added.

Bhatt shared the best actress award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, was adapted from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

The magnum opus featured Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film’s star cast also included Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh.

At the National Film Awards, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the best feature film honour and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun won the best actor for Pushpa.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor
Next article
Film will definitely be made on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Hema Malini

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Film will definitely be made on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Hema Malini

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Thursday said...

Nurse appeals for information about son’s death

UK News 0
THE mother of a man found dead in Leicester...

Vivek Ramaswamy responds to ‘amateur Barack Obama’ Jibe

USA News 0
IN the first Republican presidential debate held on Wednesday...

Popular

Film will definitely be made on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Hema Malini

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Thursday said...

Nurse appeals for information about son’s death

UK News 0
THE mother of a man found dead in Leicester...

Vivek Ramaswamy responds to ‘amateur Barack Obama’ Jibe

USA News 0
IN the first Republican presidential debate held on Wednesday...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc