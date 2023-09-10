18.9 C
London
Monday, September 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryGlobal leaders unveil transcontinental rail and ports project on G20 sidelines
Headline StoryIndia News

Global leaders unveil transcontinental rail and ports project on G20 sidelines

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Beijing calls UK spying reports as ‘political farce’

China has lashed out at media reports alleging a...
Health

Lack of sleep may affect the brain: Study

Lack of sleep doesn’t just lead to a feeling...
India News

Bharat Mandapam and Konark Wheel replica major highlights of G20 summit

GLOBAL leaders have gathered in New Delhi for a...
India News

India spends £400m for G20 summit: report

INDIA has reportedly spent £400 million on the just...
UK News

Daniel Khalife: Escaped terrorism suspect arrested

Former British soldier suspected of terrorism offenses, who had...

GLOBAL leaders announced a multinational rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia on Saturday (9) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

The pact comes at a critical time as US president Joe Biden seeks to counter China’s Belt and Road push on global infrastructure by pitching Washington as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries at the G20 grouping.

Biden said it was a “real big deal” that would bridge ports across two continents and lead to a “more stable, more prosperous and integrated Middle East.”

He said at an event announcing the pact that it would unlock “endless opportunities” for clean energy, clean electricity, and laying cable to connect communities.

Prime minister Narendra Modi of summit host India said: “Today, as we embark upon such a big connectivity initiative, we are sowing the seeds for future generations to dream bigger.”

The deal will benefit low and middle-income countries in the region, and enable a critical role for the middle east in global commerce, Jon Finer, the US deputy national security adviser, told reporters at the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi.

It aims to link middle east countries by railway and connect them to India by port, helping the flow of energy and trade from the Gulf to Europe, US officials have said, by cutting shipping times, costs and fuel use.

A memorandum of understanding on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, was signed by the European Union, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the US and other G20 partners.

IMEC is envisioned to consist of two separate corridors with an east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf, and a northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf with Europe, according to the MOU.

Along the railway route, participants intend to lay cable for power and data lines, as well as pipeline for hydrogen derived from renewable energy for use in power generation.

French president Emmanuel Macron said the pact offers opportunities for manufacturing, innovation and people. “But our intention is to make it real, and to be sure that after this commitment we have concrete results,” he said at the event. No immediate details of the value of the deal were available.

The move comes amid US efforts for a broader diplomatic deal in the middle east that would have Saudi Arabia recognise Israel.

From the US viewpoint, Finer added, the deal helps “turn the temperature down across the region” and “address a conflict where we see it”.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Bharat Mandapam and Konark Wheel replica major highlights of G20 summit
Next article
Beijing calls UK spying reports as ‘political farce’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Beijing calls UK spying reports as ‘political farce’

Headline Story 0
China has lashed out at media reports alleging a...

Lack of sleep may affect the brain: Study

Health 0
Lack of sleep doesn’t just lead to a feeling...

Bharat Mandapam and Konark Wheel replica major highlights of G20 summit

India News 0
GLOBAL leaders have gathered in New Delhi for a...

Popular

Beijing calls UK spying reports as ‘political farce’

Headline Story 0
China has lashed out at media reports alleging a...

Lack of sleep may affect the brain: Study

Health 0
Lack of sleep doesn’t just lead to a feeling...

Bharat Mandapam and Konark Wheel replica major highlights of G20 summit

India News 0
GLOBAL leaders have gathered in New Delhi for a...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc