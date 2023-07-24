EARLIER this year, George called me.

“Barnie, I need a favour,” he began, “I’m involved with a migration charity, and we’re telling the story of how migrants have helped Britain.

“We want an exhibition in Leicester, use my name, I’ll turn up and do what I need to do, can you help?”

Of course, the answer was yes. It was George, after all, and you don’t say no to him.

I first met George in person on general election night in 2001.

We were both covering the Leicester count, and he was the face of the BBC, and I was some unknown who was making his name covering the riots in the north of England.

“Hello Barnie, I’m George,” he began. I was stunned. The humility that I wouldn’t know who he was.

He was the biggest south Asian star in broadcast journalism.

“I just wanted to say how brilliant you’ve been in covering the riots and teaching me about the communities I come from.”

It was a pinch-me moment, and one I’d never forget. That trademark kindness and diffidence.

Over the years, we’d stay in touch, and when we saw one another in the newsroom, he’d always make time to have a chat, no matter how close it was to 6 pm.

We weren’t close, but even when I left the BBC, George would respond to my texts when I ranted and raved about some perceived slight.

He was generous with his time, and several times he would speak to me about his fight with cancer for Eastern Eye.

No matter what, George never forgot he was south Asian and that he was a force for good for future generations of journalists – just read the social media posts to know what we thought about him.

I know that’s an odd comment, but that’s because I know of people who want to distance themselves from their communities and heritage.

I wrote his profile when he was included in the top 101 most powerful south Asians in the UK for the GG2 Power List, published by the Asian Media Group.

It was Christmas 2021, and George was off work because his cancer had spread.

Before I reprint that article, I wanted to share a final memory.

Something I’ve never shared with anyone except my wife – until now.

The BBC knows that I’ll hold it to account when it comes to racial diversity, or lack of.

Few people of colour say it as it is – that the BBC, for all its claims about being racially diverse, is failing in leadership.

It remains hideously white, and that was my final conversation with George.

This wonderful man revealed that he, along with some of the senior people of colour, had met the director-general to explain why journalists were unhappy about diversity in the corporation.

“You’re right about the leadership, Barnie,” he said. “I don’t see people like us at the highest editorial levels.

“I wish I’d done more, maybe once I get back, I will.”

We’ve lost a true legend today.

Someone whose legacy will be measured by those he inspired.

Here is my tribute to George, the way I’ll remember him.