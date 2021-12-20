Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s much-awaited film Gehraiyaan will have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting January 25, 2022.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra’s Jouska Films. In addition to Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, the modern relationship drama also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in important roles.

Sharing a glimpse of Gehraiyaan on social media, Viamcom18 Studios wrote, “Get ready to dive 20m love, 50m emotions, and 60m complexities deep. Gehraiyaan on Prime, world premiere, Jan 25.”

“Over the years, we at Amazon Prime Video have remained committed to telling stories that resonate with our customers” Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said. “Gehraiyaan, our upcoming offering, is one such title that will not only leave a resounding impression on our discerning customers but also cater to cinephiles who appreciate nuanced storytelling. It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions. The movie further strengthens our partnership with Dharma Productions and we’re thrilled to bring this heartfelt tale to our customers worldwide.”

Producer Karan Johar said, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, makes the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah (2021) and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”

Director Shakun Batra, who last helmed Kapoor & Sons (2016), said, “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.”

