Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their second child.

“Blessed with a Baby boy Blue. Shukar aa tera maalka,” wrote the cricketer. The couple is already parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016.

The cricketer in his Twitter post said that both the mother and the baby were doing well and thanked all his well-wishers.

“A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

“Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.”

Earlier this year, Geeta Basra had shared an Instagram post sharing the news of her second pregnancy with her fans. The post also featured their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha holding a T-shirt, which read, “Soon to be big sister”.

Speaking about her second pregnancy, Basra had earlier told a publication, “The times are completely different; you cannot compare the two pregnancies. Now, I cannot go out and meet my friends, nor can I see my family in London; my mum can’t fly down here to be with me, and you know, every girl wants their mother around when they are pregnant. It is a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for pregnant women because we are already dealing with so many changes internally. We cannot even take vaccines, so we need to be extra careful. Additionally, there is so much negativity around. I honestly don’t even watch the news. Of course, one cannot blind themselves to reality but it is important to keep your mind off things. Luckily, I have a daughter who is all the entertainment I need.”

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra married each other in 2015.

