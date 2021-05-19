Actor Gautam Gulati, who became a household name after winning the eighth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, can be currently seen in Salman Khan’s latest offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released on May 13, 2021.

Gulati, who plays a henchman in the film, reveals that when he met Prabhudeva for the role, the filmmaker was not convinced that he could play a villainous character as he felt he was too chocolaty for the role. He adds that he had to convince the director by re-enacting a scene from The Dark Knight (2008), featuring Heath Ledger.

In one of his recent interviews, the actor tells a publication, “Prabhu sir did not have faith in me initially when he took a first look at me. I had long hair at the time and he found me to have a little too much chocolaty look. In his own style, Prabhu sir said, “Gautam…Chocolaty…Villain…How?”

He goes on to add, “I did a five-minute act of Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight in front of Prabhu sir’s assistant director. They wanted to see my villainous side as they found me too chocolaty and it was a challenge for me.”

“So, I did that act and said Heath Ledger’s dialogues and after seeing that Prabhu sir’s reaction was of surprise. He could not believe it if I had done that myself. After that, Salman sir suggested my hair cut for the film, we started working on my look and work on the film started,” Gautam concluded.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, Gautam Gulati, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai