Gauahar Khan’s father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passed away today. The actress took to social media to inform everyone about her father’s demise.

Gauahar posted a picture of her father on Instagram, and wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever ���! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please . ������ innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon.”

Gauahar’s father was not keeping well from the past few days. The actress’ husband Zaid Darbar had asked everyone to pray for his father-in-law.

Zaid had posted yesterday, “Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s .������ Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! ♥️ He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah.”

Gauahar had also posted pictures of her father from her wedding. Check out the actress’ posts here…

We pray that Zafar Ahmed Khan’s soul rest in peace.