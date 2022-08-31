An Amazon worker, who killed a grandmother in a fatal accident in Gateshead in November last year, has been jailed for more than six years, according to reports.

Abobakr Mohammed, 25, of Mardale Gardens admitted causing death by dangerous driving. Reports said that he was driving at speeds of up to 77mph in a 30mph zone.

Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (30) heard that Mohammed had been drinking ‘strong lager’ and was streaming music on his mobile phone when he collided Marion Whittaker, 55, while she was crossing Old Durham Road.

According to reports, she was walking back from looking after her grandchildren at around 10pm. Later, she succumbed to ‘catastrophic injuries’.

Mohammed decided to drive to Gateshead from Newcastle with a co-worker in order to get food though he did not had a full UK licence.

According to a witness, Mohammed’s Toyota ‘flipped over on its roof and landed back on its wheels’ following the accident.

The court heard that the scene was later examined and a speed report concluded the vehicle was travelling not less than 77mph at the time.

He survived the crash uninjured while his co-passenger sustained minor injuries.

Judge Julie Clemitson said: “You should never have been behind the wheel of that car that evening. Your passenger described the journey as scary, and when he looked at you it appeared to him you were consumed with your phone. You are unable to explain why you drove at such speed and ignored his requests to slow down. On a number of occasions you interacted with your phone in some way.”

Sgt Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is another sad case that reinforces a simple fact – our roads are not racetracks, and speeding can lead to devastating consequences.

“Mohammed knew he had not passed his test but got into the car whilst under the influence of alcohol and cannabis and willingly risked the lives of other road users and families living nearby.

“His decision that night to drive from Gateshead to Newcastle to get some food has cruelly resulted in Marion’s death, and her family and friends have had to live with the unimaginable pain ever since.”

In a victim impact statement, Whittaker’s daughter said that the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her. “She was a loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone and was always there when I needed her,” the statement said.

Mohammed was also banned from driving for seven years and two months, and must take an extended driving test.