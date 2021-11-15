Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role was slated to release on 6th January 2022, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Bhatt, is slated to hit the big screens on 7th January 2022. However, the clash has been averted and Gangubai Kathiawadi has been postponed.

Pen Studios took to Twitter to make an announcement about the new release date. They tweeted, “Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @bhansali_produc @saregamaglobal.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn in the pivotal, and the actor is also a part of RRR.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to wish the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He tweeted, “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi..:)”

A few months ago, the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released and it had received a great response. Reportedly, apart from Bhatt and Devgn, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

While Gangubai Kathiawadi is Bhatt and Bhansali’s first film together, it is Devgn and Bhansali’s second collaboration. The two had worked together 22 years ago in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.