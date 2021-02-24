The much-awaited teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released today. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and the teaser is simply fantastic.

From Alia’s performance to background score to sets, everything in the teaser has impressed us a lot. Well, there’s one more thing that has grabbed our attention and that’s the dialogues in the teaser.

So, let’s look at the list of dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi that leave an impact…

Kehte hai Kamathipura mein kabhi amaavas ki raat nahi hoti, kyunki waha Gangu rehti hai…

Gangu chaand thi aur chaand hie rahegi…

Izzat se jeene ka, kisi se darne ka nai, naa police se, naa MLA se, naa mantra se, naa bh*dwo se, kisi ke baap se nahi darne kaa…

Zameen pe bathi bahot achchi lag rahi hai tu, aadat daal le, kyunke teri kursi toh gayi…

Main Gangubai, president Kamathipura. Kuwari aapne chhoda nahi aur shrimati kabhi kisine banaya hie nahi…

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 30th July 2021.