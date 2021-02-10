On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff had shared a motion poster of Ganapath – Part 1 in which he gave a glimpse of the actress who is going to star opposite him in the film. Well, in the motion poster, we didn’t get to see the actress’ face, but it has now been revealed that it’s Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger in the movie.

Kriti took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She posted, “Meet JASSI !! ��� ��� Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff ��� ���! ��� Can’t wait for the shoot to begin!❤️ Lets KILL it! ������������ #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainment.”

This will be Tiger and Kriti’s second film together. The two had earlier worked together in the 2014 release Heropanti which marked their debut in Bollywood.

Well, there were reports that there will be two actresses in the film, so we wonder if apart from Kriti, there will be one more female lead in the movie.

Talking about other films of Kriti, the actress is currently busy with the shooting of Bachchan Pandey which also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. She also has Mimi and an untitled film with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.

Reportedly, Kriti will also be seen in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. However, the movie is not yet officially announced. There have also been reports of the actress being considered to play Sita in Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Tiger has Heropanti 2 lined-up. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release in July this year.