Actress Maisie Williams, who shot to fame with the character of Arya Stark in the globally popular television series Game of Thrones, is in India on a professional visit.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share an update with her fans and followers about her trip to Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a brief video, Williams excitedly said she couldn’t believe she was in Mumbai.

“I just got to Mumbai, and I am losing my mind a little bit,” she said.

The 25-year-old actor is in the country for fashion brand Dior’s Fall’ 23 show on Thursday.

In the clip, Williams also showed fans around her hotel room which was decked up with flowers and gifts. She also posted a mirror selfie sitting in the bathtub.

The actress rose to international prominence after starring as the strong-headed warrior Arya Stark in Game of Thrones on which she started working when she was 12.