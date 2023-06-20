Tudum, the annual Global Fan Event from the streaming media giant Netflix, recently took place in São Paulo, Brazil, where the streamer dropped the teasers and trailers for some of its much-anticipated films and streaming shows, and among its many exclusive teasers was a first look at 3 Body Problem, which comes from the creators of Game of Thrones.

Adapted from Chinese writer Liu Cixin’s epic sci-fi novel — part of a bestselling trilogy titled Remembrance of Earth’s Past — 3 Body Problem is produced and show-run by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

As per the official synopsis, 3 Body Problem follows “a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China” that “reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a 2020 statement announcing the show. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

“I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting ‘The Three-Body Problem’ for television audiences,” Cixin said when the project was first announced.

He further added, “I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures, and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

3 Body Problem stars Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer, and Zine Tseng.

Benioff and Weiss have co-written the series with Alexander Woo (True Blood). They have developed it under their banner Bighead Littlehead, which signed an overall content deal with Netflix in 2019.

It is expected to premiere on Netflix in early 2024. Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.