‘Gadar 2’ scores big on Independence Day, Sunny Deol reacts

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office as it continues to shatter several box office records. And, Independence Day gave the film’s collections a further boost.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the long-awaited sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha registered its biggest single-day haul yet on Independence Day.

The film minted approximately £52,32,522 on August 15, taking its total collection to a whopping £2,16,28,902.

CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.#Gadar2… pic.twitter.com/u3jJZpa5Je — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

Sunny took to Instagram and shared the film’s collection poster.

On Monday, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film’s huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience’s love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, “I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, ‘I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)’.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar which was released in theatres in 2001.

In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

