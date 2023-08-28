‘Gadar 2’ crosses £45 million mark at domestic box office

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office ever since entering cinemas on August 11.

The much-publicized film has now crossed the £45 million mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Hindi feature film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which also starred Deol and Ameesha Patel.

In a post on X, production house Zee Studios said Gadar 2 had raised over £45 million at the ticket window since its release on August 11.

“THANK YOU, for making Hindustan ki asli blockbuster break records!” the banner captioned the tweet.

According to the makers, the film has set the record for the fastest £45 million in net box office collections.

Sharma also took to X to express his gratitude to the audience.

“The #GADAR cont .. It’s people’s film for people .. (sic)” the director wrote.

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Deol)’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. It also features Patel, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra.