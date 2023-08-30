16.4 C
London
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Furniture for Life appoints Nina Wadia as brand ambassador
Entertainment

Furniture for Life appoints Nina Wadia as brand ambassador

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Famed actress Nina Wadia, who is best known for her performances on such successful shows as EastendersGoodness Gracious Me, and Citizen Khan, is the new brand ambassador of Furniture for Life, a leading UK massage chair supplier.

The 54-year-old was spotted filming a promotional video for the Brio Sport massage chair for Oswestry-based company.

The crew was filming in Lion Quays’ state-of-the-art gym, elegant spa, and Waterside Restaurant, turning them into a film set for the day.

The Holroyd Community Theatre at Moreton Hall School also featured as a backdrop for one of the scenes in the video.

Furniture for Life’s Managing Director, Diane Hughes, said, “Nina Wadia is actually the owner of a Brio Sport massage chair herself, and she really appreciates the relaxation and therapeutic benefits of the chair to help her with her busy lifestyle and filming schedule. Nina kindly agreed to become a Brand Ambassador for Furniture for Life and the Brio Sport, and her enthusiasm for the product and the benefits of its use really comes across in the video.”

He further added, “Nina was so lovely to work with. Her personality and enthusiasm really added authenticity to the filming process. The staff at Lion Quays and The Holroyd Community Theatre couldn’t have made her more welcome and we’re lucky to have such amazing venues, that were so accommodating with the production team, on our doorstep.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

