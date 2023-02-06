ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is set to release a slew of titles across genres and languages to bring the best of entertainment this February. Viewers can get ready for a power-packed month of drama, action, and thriller releases. From a heart-touching story of parenthood to a quest for uncovering the truth, to encountering the unknown, these titles present riveting stories wrapped in stellar performances.

Leading the list is celebrated actor Revathi’s globally acclaimed drama, Salaam Venky. The heartfelt mother-son title starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa is based on the true story of a mother who goes to great lengths to ensure her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, gets to live his life to the fullest. The much-awaited movie will see its World Digital premiere on February 10.

The much-awaited Kannada action drama, Vedha, written and directed by popular director Harsha is also set to entertain viewers on the 10th of February. Starring Shiva Rajkumar and Ghanavi Laxman, the movie is set in Mysore, where a woman named Neela is harassed by a man on a bus while commuting to her workplace. Neela arrives home and narrates the incident to her grandmother Raama, a retired Inspector. Raama advises her to read a book titled Vedha, which revolves around a hooligan-turned-vigilante named Vedha. The film will be available in dubbed languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam alongside original language Kannada.

Another exciting title in ZEE5 Global’s February watchlist is Yami Gautam Dhar starrer LOST. A direct-to-digital release, the movie is also inspired by true events. It follows the journey of a young crime reporter as she tries to uncover the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist in Kolkata. The multi-layered story aims to showcase a battle between what’s right versus what’s the ultimate truth while presenting a higher quest for lost values of empathy and integrity. This thriller is set to release on 16th February.

From the East of India, ZEE5 Global’s Original series brings forward a psychological thriller Roktokorobi that is sure to leave you with a chill down your spine. The Bengali series follows the journey of Satyaki, a failed psychiatrist, who goes to visit his aunt’s house. There he meets his sister-in-law, Ranja, who claims to see her dead husband. Created by Sahana Dutta, the series stars Raima Sen & Vikram Chatterjee in pivotal roles and is now streaming on the platform.