Finally, Bollywood is getting back on track. Theatres have reopened in India and in a few states cinemas are functioning with 100 percent occupancy. So, in March we will get to see many films on the big screen, and OTT is also ready to offer us some interesting web series.

Today, let’s look at the list of movies and web series to look forward to in March 2021…

Roohi

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi is slated to release on 11th March 2021. The film will be the first Bollywood biggie to hit the big screens. The trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz. It will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.

Bombay Begums

Netflix’s series Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand. The series, which is created by Alankrita Shrivastava, will mark Bhatt’s acting comeback. It will start streaming on 8th March 2021.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Dibaker Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been in the pipeline for the past many years. The Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer will be hitting the big screens on 19th March 2021. When the trailer of the film was released last year, it had impressed us. Now, let’s wait and watch what response the movie will get the box office.

Mumbai Saga

The first massy film to hit the big screens post the lockdown will be John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga. The movie will release on 19th March 2021, and after watching the trailer we can clearly say that it will be a treat for the single screen audiences.

The Married Woman

ALT Balaji’s series The Married Woman starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra will start streaming on 8th March 2021. The series revolves around two women who fall in love with each other.

Qubool Hai 2.0

Last on the list we have Zee5’s series Qubool Hai 2.0. Starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, the series is a sequel to the popular television show titled Qubool Hai. Fans of both the actors are super excited to see them together once again.